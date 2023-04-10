County to discuss vacation home rental rules

STATELINE, Calif. – Residents who want to comment on the revisions of Douglas County’s vacation home rental ordinance will either have to go to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Stateline on Monday or provide written comment.

There will be no virtual option for public comment at the 10 a.m. meeting where commissioners will consider whether to move the ordinance forward to a first reading.

Revision of the ordinance was part of a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit over the vacation home rental rules.

The ordinance to be discussed has been under review since April 27, 2022, by the county’s Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board.

The advisory board heard 50 hours of public comment on the issue and conducted several meetings on the issue before approving their final version on Feb. 22.

Planning commissioners included their recommended revisions to the code on March 20.

Anyone seeking to offer comment on the ordinance may send them online through the county’s web site at http://www.douglascountynv.gov and scroll down to Vacation Home Rental.

Those attending the meeting at the Hard Rock may comment in person.

The meeting will be streamed at https://youtu.be/bTQTG2Vrl2c