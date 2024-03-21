Couple designs dream home following cancer diagnosis

“The term second-home just feels so bougie,” said the owner of Bay area-based interior design firm, Collected Interiors.

However, following a hellish experience, this second home is a “slice of heaven.” The Tahoe renovation was a dream come true for a family of four and family owned business, Collected Interiors.

Owner and designer Ashley, from New Orleans, with husband Ben Macuga, from Pittsburgh, told the Tribune they “fell in love with Homewood and loved the sleepiness on the West Shore.”

Not only is it a year round destination for 15 million annually, there is no age restriction on enjoying the gem of the Sierras.

“Skiing is something you can do for a lifetime,” Ashley told the Tribune. While the family frequently visited the Tahoe Basin, they always dreamed of the day they “Could own our own slice of heaven.”

The mother of four kids added, her children consider it their mountain “Because they know every bit of the terrain,” and taught them all the things there are to love about the lake with its year round charm.

In 2018 the family found a cabin adjacent to the National Forest on the West Shore.

“We decided to take a more serious leap and ended up buying a house,” Ashley said a dream realized quickly went in a nightmare direction.

Ben was diagnosed with cancer just three weeks before they were scheduled to close escrow on the Tahoe vacation home.

In a quandary, debates of backing out were won out by the greater need to make a host of memories for their then much smaller family.

In addition to fulfillment of a longtime wish, the home was intended to serve as respite during his illness and treatment.

During Ben’s treatment, Ashley worked to create a bright, calming oasis for her family in Tahoe that brought the outside in with a calming color palette and natural textures.

Ashley said, “The bones were good,” but the mother of four added the special touches like grasscloth wallpaper and custom alder beams throughout the home.

The tears come with an unexpected story of tribulation turned triumph.

In a testimony, Ashley shared with the Tribune how the home allowed the family a safe haven during the uncertainty and terror of the world wide pandemic.

While COVID headlines and death tolls tallied across the world, the Macuga family visited with a flock of stellar jays that would come to visit Ashley’s favorite view amongst the treetops.

In a bit of an unknown future, Ashely shared candidly the family had no plans for a fourth child, but the room design she settled on did.

Concurrently with the design process, Ben was undergoing radiation, which doctors said would leave the two unable to have more children. Everyone was shocked to find that the couple was pregnant after radiation treatments were complete.

The four-bed bunk room now plays host to the family’s four children as if it was always meant to be.

Collected Interiors has continued to bring special touches to spaces in the Bay Area and Tahoe Basin since and is eager to add the Macuga touch to all homes no matter the use.