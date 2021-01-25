Couple fundraising for Nevada Beach dog fountain

STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline couple are raising money to install a water station at a Lake Tahoe South Shore beach.

Liz and Doug Lawton have created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to install a water bottle refill station and dog drinking fountain at Nevada Beach by the Kahle Drive bathrooms at the Rabe Meadows trailhead.

Taking in account Douglas County, US Forest Service and Lake Tahoe Planning and Permitting LLC, the couple as of Tuesday morning have already raised $2,545 towards their $6,000 goal, which might not even cover the costs, said Liz Lawton.

“My husband and I have put a lot into this,” she said.

Lawton frequently runs the 5-mile loop with her dog in the summer. After seeing a similar installation in Tahoe Vista in North Lake Tahoe, she wanted to bring one to the community at Stateline.

With the intention of keeping pups hydrated and reducing the use of single-use water bottles, the station will have freeze resistant valves and will also meet ADA requirements.

If funds are raised before mid-February, the project will be completed early summer 2021. Lawton said the fountain could take up to four months for delivery.

For the fundraiser there are different sponsorship levels. Those who donate $500 will get their name on a plaque that will be displayed on the fountain.

There have been three $500 donors: Harumi Sushi, Shoreline of Tahoe and a private donor.

Anthony Spatucci, of Tahoe Paddle Sports, announced Tuesday that he will also be matching donations up to $1,000.

Reducing single-use plastic is a passion Tahoe Paddle Sports and Spatucci hopes this will encourage people to bring their own bottle instead of purchasing single use bottles while providing dogs with relief after a long walk.

“We are looking for more,” she said.

Lawton says that if the fountain turns out to be successful, she will look into installing them on other places at the lake.

Along with installing the fountain, Lawton says they are trying to increase awareness in the community to clean up after their pets.

To donate, visit here.