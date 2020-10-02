South Lake Tahoe couple offering reward to catch thieves

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local photographer is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest for the theft of his equipment.

Teddy Kushner, owner of Lake Full of Pictures, and his girlfriend Brittany Keyes were on a wedding shoot at Camp Richardson when three people walked by on the pier, eyeing their equipment. The two men and one girl mentioned to Kushner how much nice stuff he had then continued to the lake to swim.

“That should have been a red flag right away but I was more focused on doing the shoot with this couple,” Kushner said.

The three people got out of the lake, grabbed a bag of Kushner’s stuff and ran off. Kushner estimates there was about $10,000 worth of equipment in the bag.

“I’m at the point where I’m desperate because my business has already been impacted by the COVID situation, we’ve been returning deposits for people cancelling their weddings. It’s going to be a rough road to recovery for sure, it seems pretty grim at this point.” — Teddy KushnerOwner of Lake Full of Pictures

With his camera still around his neck, Kushner took off running after them. He caught up to them and one of the men punched Kushner in the arm.

Kushner then called 911, and the thieves got into a car. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded but were unable to catch them.

Since then, Kushner has been scouring the internet looking for his equipment and reaching out to friends and acquaintances but has had no luck. As of Tuesday, Sept 29, EDSO has no updates on the investigation.

“I’m at the point where I’m desperate because my business has already been impacted by the COVID situation, we’ve been returning deposits for people cancelling their weddings,” Kushner said. “It’s going to be a rough road to recovery for sure, it seems pretty grim at this point.”

Since the theft, Kushner and Keyes have had to cancel several shoots since even if they rented the equipment, it wouldn’t have arrived in time.

On top of that, Kushner said his insurance is refusing to pay, saying they would only cover the theft if it happened in his home. Kushner is frustrated because he got the insurance for this exact situation and he is continuing to fight with the company.

The couple is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

The thieves were last seen driving a silver 2006 Cadillac STS with a California license plate of 8APX208. The vehicle has a black front bumper and no front license plate.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 530-573-3300.