Courage Project to host 2nd Annual Lake Tahoe Performance Summit

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The Courage Project announced the 2nd Annual Lake Tahoe Performance Summit will be held on Friday, October 3, at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach.

This event provides a unique opportunity for local athletes, coaches, trainers, and health professionals to learn about the latest developments in understanding and treating concussion, including holistic approaches for optimizing recovery.

The Courage Project is hosting the 2nd Annual Lake Tahoe Performance Summit. Provided

The workshop will feature experts from UCLA BrainSPORT, including the Red Bull Performance Team Physician addressing concussion in extreme sports. Topics such as headache, migraine, mental health and diet will also be covered.

The event will also include a catered gourmet lunch, continuing education credits for professionals, and an Alibi Aleworks lakeside Hoppy Hour mixer.

Registration for the Lake Tahoe Performance Summit is available online at https://www.courageproject.org/ . Readers can use the code “Friends25” to receive 25% off registration