Man gets prison in Lake Tahoe home invasion

Stephen Milaeger

A man who broke into his estranged family’s home at Lake Tahoe last fall was sentenced to 16-72 months in prison on Monday.

Stephen K. Milaeger, 35, admitted to home invasion in connection with the Oct. 10, 2019, incident where he broke a window to get into a home at Round Hill and fought with the occupant.

Attorney Brian Filter said Milaeger’s relations with his family were strained prior to the incident. Milaeger was participating in veterans court in Sacramento when the incident occurred. He was an honorably discharged Navy veteran, Filter said.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said that his family wanted to see him get help.

“They love him, but they want to protect themselves,” she said. “They wish him to get treatment, but they don’t want him anywhere near them.”

Pointing out that Milaeger was on probation for a felony weapons charge, District Judge Tom Gregory said the home invasion was a crime of violence in sentencing Milaeger to prison.

■ Probation was revoked for a South Lake Tahoe man, who absconded not long after he was sentenced for drug possession.

Codi Baudoin, 46, was arrested Jan. 30 in El Dorado County on a warrant.

He received a suspended 12-32 month sentence for possession of heroin on May 6, 2019. According to probation officials, he never checked in with them and on May 16, 2019, they issued a violation.

Baudoin’s attorney said he left messages for state parole and probation officials every day for two weeks before giving up. He was given credit for 99 days time served.

■ A Stateline man, who admitted to a drug charge and a probation violation on Tuesday, will be allowed to attend a treatment program in Elko.

Frank Dennis Riley, 29, faces up to six years in prison after he admitted to a charge of conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act on Tuesday.

Riley was sentenced to 12-30 months for possession of cocaine in August 2019. Five months later, on Dec. 22, he was arrested again in Stateline,

He admitted he had violated his probation from the August case.

Attorney Bill Cole sought Riley’s release on an outcount basis to attend drug treatment at Vitality in Elko.

District Judge Tod Young granted the request, but warned Riley that if he failed to obey the order allowing him to attend treatment, he could face additional felonies.