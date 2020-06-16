COVID-19: 4 new cases, 4 recoveries in EDC; Douglas up to 14 active cases

El Dorado County officials reported four new coronavirus cases and four recoveries over the weekend.

As of Monday there were 22 confirmed, active COVID-19 cases countywide.

The county has now had 117 confirmed cases since its first COVID-19-positive test result was found March 20.

Active cases hit 34 in early June, according to data from the county.

With two new cases this week, the South Lake Tahoe area far outpaces the rest of the county with 56 residents having tested positive for the virus. El Dorado Hills, which saw two new cases Monday, sits well behind with 26 confirmed cases to date.

The county reported 435 additional tests since Friday afternoon.

About 8,026 tests have been conducted on county residents to date, according to data provided by the county.

No residents are known to have died from the coronavirus in El Dorado County.

After a household outbreak that resulted in seven cases within one family, Diamond Springs/El Dorado’s case count jumped to 11 late last month.

Eight cases of the coronavirus have been found in the Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/Rescue area. The greater Placerville area has had seven cases.

The south county, north county and Pollock Pines/Camino/Kyburz areas of the county have a total of four, three and two confirmed cases, respectively.

Men have had 63 of the 117 cases across the county. The median age of people who have contracted the virus is 46. Just over half of confirmed cases — 53% — involve patients between the ages of 18 and 49. About 32% are aged 50-64. Seven cases involve those 65 years or older, the age group said to be at the highest risk. Ten cases are in the 17-and-under age group.

There are 148,855 confirmed COVID-19 cases across California with 5,063 deaths, according to data updated Monday by the state Department of Public Health.

Free COVID-19 appointment-only testing sites are available in El Dorado County at Ponderosa High School and Lake Tahoe Community College. The Ponderosa facility is open for appointments Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m. and the Tahoe location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested can register for an appointment at lhi.care/covidtesting. People without internet access can call 888-634-1123. Test results are expected to take 48-72 hours. All test results will be entered into the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange site.

Douglas County announced four new cases Monday, two adult males, one in their 40s and the other in their 50s, and two boys under the age of 18. But all those cases are not at the lake. There have been two cases each in Zephyr Cove and Stateline, but that number has not recently increased.

Douglas has had 46 total cases and 14 remain active. No virus-related deaths have been reported.

While Washoe County continues to have COVID-19 spread, Incline Village has not had a new cases in several days and have had three overall.

The county has reported 71 virus-related deaths and reported 26 more cases Monday with 23 recoveries. There have been 2,003 cases overall and 1,292 have recovered. There are 67 residents hospitalized.

There have been 40,932 tests administered in Washoe, including 555 on Monday.