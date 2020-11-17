COVID-19 cases continue to pile up in El Dorado County

A few hours after being bumped into California’s most restrictive purple tier on Monday, El Dorado County announced 64 new COVID-19 cases.

The new cases are from Saturday, Sunday and Monday, an average of about 21 per day, and 24 are in the Lake Tahoe region and 18 are from El Dorado Hills. There are two cases waiting for address confirmation.

There were also 35 assumed recoveries putting the active case count at 299. The 64 new cases came from 850 tests.

The county has been averaging about 23 cases per day over the last week during the virus spike.

The county last Tuesday, Nov. 10, appealed to stay in the orange tier, but the announcement on Monday put it in purple starting at noon Tuesday, bypassing red as the governor pulled the “emergency brake.”

There are three hospitalizations, all in intensive care, and four residents have suffered virus-related deaths.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 55 new cases on Monday, including 23 from the Warm Springs Correctional Facility in Carson City.

Douglas County has had 493 cases, 37 remain active, and two virus-related deaths.

The lake communities are keeping the spread low with just one active case in Stateline and zero in Zephyr Cove.

Overall, the Quad County region, Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties, has had 27 residents succumb to the virus.

Washoe County continues to add hundreds of new cases per day, including 276 on Monday with 117 recoveries.

There are 19 active cases in Incline Village out of 128 total and one in Crystal Bay where there have been three cases.

The hospital system is more stressed in Washoe County with staffed hospital beds occupied at 78%, 66% of all licensed hospital beds are occupied and 52% of all intensive care unit beds are filled.

Washoe has had 220 residents suffer virus-related deaths.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has put residents on alert saying more restrictions will be handed down if the virus continues to spike.