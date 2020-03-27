COVID-19 cases jump to 9 in El Dorado County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The number of coronavirus cases in El Dorado County grew from three to nine Thursday evening as health officials reported on its website that six additional residents tested positive.

The county entered last weekend with just two reported cases in residents but testing has revealed seven more cases this week. The county entered the the new total on its website Thursday afternoon, but did not send out an additional press release.

One patient is currently being treated for COVID-19 at Marshall Medical Center in Placerville, according hospital spokeswoman Brittany Garcia.

At least one of the cases appears to be locally acquired as county officials reported Tuesday its first case of COVID-19 from an unknown source.

Support Local Journalism Donate



County officials reported its first case of coronavirus in a county resident last Friday morning. That individual recently visited sick family members in Central California where exposure is thought to have occurred. The woman remained in the Central Valley and fully recovered from mild symptoms.

Hours later, county officials reported another case of coronavirus in a county resident, this time in a man thought to have contracted the virus in the state of Washington. The man self-isolated and suffered mild symptoms but has fully recovered.

The increase in coronavirus-positive patients comes as testing results come flowing in.

Last week county officials said at least 50 individual coronavirus tests were pending results.

Barton Health said it has tested hundreds of residents.

The county reported last Friday that out of 68 coronavirus tests for residents, 66 individuals tested negative.