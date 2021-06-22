COVID-19 cases rise a bit in El Dorado County
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With California reopening this past week, coronavirus cases numbers have risen a bit in El Dorado County.
Officials on Monday reported 25 residents have contracted the virus over a three-day period, Saturday through Monday.
On Thursday and Friday of last week officials reported 15 new cases. Over the last five days there have been 40 new cases, which is eight per day.
Of the 25 new cases, just two are from the Lake Tahoe region. There were six assumed recoveries reported.
The total deaths remain at 116.
The county has had 10,396 residents contract the virus overall. There are about 140 active cases and there are no patients in the hospital due to COVID-19.
About 83,665 county residents have been fully vaccinated (43.3%) and another 96,220 (49.8%) have had at least one dose.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Giants rally to win South Tahoe Little League title
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Giants second baseman Hudson James snared a line drive for the final out and a championship party ensued.