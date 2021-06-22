COVID-19 cases rise a bit in El Dorado County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With California reopening this past week, coronavirus cases numbers have risen a bit in El Dorado County.

Officials on Monday reported 25 residents have contracted the virus over a three-day period, Saturday through Monday.

On Thursday and Friday of last week officials reported 15 new cases. Over the last five days there have been 40 new cases, which is eight per day.

Of the 25 new cases, just two are from the Lake Tahoe region. There were six assumed recoveries reported.

The total deaths remain at 116.





The county has had 10,396 residents contract the virus overall. There are about 140 active cases and there are no patients in the hospital due to COVID-19.

About 83,665 county residents have been fully vaccinated (43.3%) and another 96,220 (49.8%) have had at least one dose.