COVID-19 spread rate remains high in Tahoe region of El Dorado; Washoe sets single-day record

El Dorado County soared past 600 total COVID-19 cases on Thursday with officials reporting 24 more residents have contracted the virus, including 10 from the Lake Tahoe region.

Officials have reported 613 total cases and the Tahoe region has far outpaced the rest of the county and continues to be an area of concern with COVID-19 rates of 100 or greater per 100,000. The Tahoe area of the county has had 294 cases.

The county also announced a day after two residents were released from the hospital, that two more have been admitted and one is in intensive care.

Officials also announced 20 assumed recoveries making the active case count 207, down from its previous high last week of 225.

Recovered cases include non-deceased patients for whom 21 days has passed since their episode date which is the earliest of the following dates: onset date, diagnosis date, specimen collection date or date received according to the county’s virus dashboard.

Of the new cases Thursday, three are kids 17 or under, 14 are in the 18-49 age group, two are between 50-64 and five are 65 or older.

Females lead males in total cases 314 to 299.

One virus-related has been reported, a Tahoe man who was 65 or older.

Carson City Health and Human Services on Thursday reported five new cases in Douglas County.

The new patients, three females, have no previous connection to any cases. Two of the women are in their 20s and the other is in her 30s. One man is in his 30s and the other is in his 70s.

Douglas has had 162 cases and 36 remain active.

There have been no virus-related deaths in Douglas which has been fortunate because neighboring Lyon County, which has similar numbers with total (194) and active cases (38), has lost five residents.

The active cases in the Lake Tahoe communities of Zephyr Cove and Stateline remain low. Zephyr Cove has two active cases out of eight total and Stateline has four active out of 18 overall.

Washoe County again broke the record Thursday for the largest single-day rise in new cases. Officials reported 179 new cases that crushed the previous record of 159 that was set a few days ago on July 25.

The county also reported three virus-related deaths, all with underlying health conditions, and now have lost 112 residents.

Incline Village has had 67 of those cases and have 11 residents still fighting the virus.

Crystal Bay had its second resident recently contract COVID-19.