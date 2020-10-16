COVID-19 spread relatively low in El Dorado; Officials say Tahoe has ‘been pretty good lately’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Coronavirus spread has been relatively low in El Dorado County, but not quite low enough yet to move into a less restrictive tier.

According to officials just three of the eight regions were ready for a move from orange into the yellow tier when the county became eligible.

While Lake Tahoe still has the highest case numbers of any region in the county, 40% (506) of the total 1,271 cases, officials say the numbers are still lower than they’ve been.

“Tahoe is not in the red tier and has actually been pretty good lately,” said county spokesperson Carla Hass and added that the county isn’t looking at moving too quickly into the yellow tier.

Even if the Tahoe region had lower case rates and was prepared for the yellow tier, it would be at the mercy of other areas in the county that aren’t ready.

Four new cases were reported Friday afternoon, none in the Tahoe region, and 14 assumed recoveries. There are 115 active cases.

Four virus-related deaths have been reported overall and there are currently no patients in the hospital.

If the county’s metrics decline enough for two consecutive weeks, it could move into the yellow tier, although backward movement is also possible with an outbreak of new cases.