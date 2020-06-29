COVID-19 testing available at LTCC through July

LTCC's PE building is hosting COVID-19 testing.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA — Lake Tahoe Community College will continue to serve as an appointment-only COVID-19 testing site center through July, the only one in El Dorado County.

The college’s physical education building is the only large-scale COVID-19 active testing site in the county after officials recently shut down the site at Ponderosa High School.

The decision to continue using the facility as a testing site will be made on a month-to-month basis going forward said a press release.

Health service staff is conducting nasal swab tests by appointment only in order to determine the active presence of the COVID-19 virus at the time of testing. Antibody tests to detect if someone has already been exposed to the virus are not offered at this time.

Tests will be available to any county resident free of charge regardless of their health, access to medical insurance, or immigration status, with priority going to those with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath.

To register for an appointment online, visit the Logistics Health Incorporated test site (https://lhi.care/covidtesting) or call 888-634-1123. Test results take 48-72 hours. Patients who test positively will be contacted via telephone by a nurse.

The planning and operation of LTCC’s test site is the responsibility of El Dorado County’s Emergency Operations Center. LTCC’s PE building is a standalone structure located more than 100 yards away from all other facilities on campus, allowing essential college employees to safely conduct their work without interacting with visitors coming in for testing.

LTCC’s main parking lot is divided, with barricades and signage used to limit access to the PE building to medical personnel and test patients only. Security checkpoints are in place to keep those visiting for tests from accessing any other college facilities. No college personnel will be involved in testing work.

When the testing site closes, the PE building will undergo an intensive sterilization process led by public health experts before returning to service for college activities.

LTCC is located at One College Drive off of Al Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe.

Testing days and hours are from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit http://www.ltcc.edu.