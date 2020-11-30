COVID-19 testing available through winter at LTCC

COVID-19 testing takes place in LTCC's physical education building.

Provided / LTCC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe will continue to host COVID-19 testing through the winter.

Lake Tahoe Community College will continue to serve as an appointment-only coronavirus testing center through March 31, 2021, officials announced Monday. The college’s standalone physical education building is the only large-scale active virus testing site in El Dorado County.

Logistics Health Incorporated is opening up virus test appointments on a week-by-week basis. Those interested in getting tested who cannot make an appointment in the current week should try again the following week as new appointments become available.

A call for an appointment on Monday resulted in scheduling a test for Saturday.

Health service staff conducts nasal swab tests to determine the active presence of the COVID-19 virus at the time of testing. Tests are available to any county resident regardless of their health, access to medical insurance, or their immigration status free of charge, with priority going to those with virus symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath.

To register for an appointment online, visit the Logistics Health Incorporated test site (https://lhi.care/covidtesting), or call 888-634-1123. Test results reportedly take four to six days, but may take longer depending on the volume of testing. Patients who test positively will be contacted via telephone by a nurse.

Residents can be tested from 7 a.m to 12 p.m. and 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. LTCC is located at One College Drive off of Al Tahoe Boulevard in the heart of South Lake Tahoe. For more information, call 530-541-4660.

The planning and operation of LTCC’s test site is the responsibility of El Dorado County’s Emergency Operations Center. LTCC’s PE building is a standalone structure located more than 100 yards away from all other facilities on campus, allowing essential college employees to safely conduct their work without interacting with visitors coming for COVID-19 testing.

LTCC’s main parking lot is divided with barricades and signage used to limit access to the PE building to medical personnel and test patients only. No college personnel are involved in testing work.

When the testing site closes, LTCC’s PE building will undergo an intensive sterilization process led by public health experts before returning to service for any college activities.