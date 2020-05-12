COVID-19 testing continues for asymptomatic residents

STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County asymptomatic residents were tested Monday for the coronavirus during a drive-through clinic in Stateline.

Motorists lined up starting at 10 a.m. and went through a three-stage procedure which featured medical personnel decked out head-to-toe in full personal protective equipment.

Patients would register at the first station where their information was placed on the windshield, under the wiper so drivers wouldn’t have to touch anything.

At the final stage, tests were administered and then residents would drive away.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Results are expected to be available in a few days and a spokesperson for Carson health said all people who were tested should get results first via a phone call, and probably a lot faster if tests return positive.

The two-hour event was held at Barton Health’s facility in Stateline and was a joint operation between Carson City Health and Human Services, Nevada National Guard and Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District.

An all-day testing event for county residents was held Monday at Douglas High School.

COVID-19 has been drying up in Douglas with just five residents still active with the virus out of 24 total cases and no deaths have been reported.

So far, 1,779 asymptomatic residents have been tested in the quad county region — Carson City, Douglas, Story and Lyon counties — and 822 results have returned negative and one positive.

The positive test result for the individual who is not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is included in the overall case count, said a Monday press release.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 hotline seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Active virus cases in El Dorado County is also staying in single digits. There have been 56 total cases, including two new positive tests from Saturday through Monday in the south county, along with three new recoveries (48).

Appointment-only testing for asymptomatic residents happens Tuesday through Friday at Lake Tahoe Community College.

The county is administering about 132 tests per day and results typically return in two to three days.

To register for an appointment, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. Patients who test positively will be contacted by telephone by a nurse.

Incline Village has remained at 19 total cases for several days and Washoe County is reporting more recoveries than positive results in the past few days. The county reported 32 recoveries Monday with only five new cases.

There have been 1,100 total cases and nearly half (529) have now recovered. There have also been 39 virus-related deaths reported and 43 residents remain in the hospital.