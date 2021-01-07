COVID-19 update: Vaccinations move forward
El Dorado County officials on Thursday reported that two more residents have died due to the coronavirus.
Both of the residents were men 65 years of age or older, one was from Diamond Springs, El Dorado area and the other is from El Dorado Hills, officials said.
There are 39 people hospitalized, including 10 in intensive care units.
Officials announced 69 new cases and 163 assumed recoveries shrinking the active count to 1,614.
CALIFORNIA
As California statewide remains in the limited stay at home order, the greater Sacramento region remains in the regional order.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 6, El Dorado County, which is part of the Sacramento region, had an ICU capacity of 11.1%, slightly down from 11.7% on Tuesday.
The region remains under the stay home order until the four-week ICU projection shows a capacity of greater than, or equal to, 15%.
Thirty three El Dorado residents have succumbed to the virus and 29 have happened since Nov. 25. The county has six ICU beds available as of Thursday.
Since the vaccine has started to roll out, the county has received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer brand and 3,100 doses of the Moderna brand.
The county is in Tier 2 of Phase 1A of distributing vaccines to frontline healthcare workers, but the county estimated by February or March that it should begin moving into Tier 1 of Phase 1B which includes high-risk individuals.
The first allotments went to Barton Memorial Hospital and Marshall Medical Center in Placerville.
According to the county, additional phases for other workforce segments or a plan for providing vaccines to the general public has not yet been developed by the State.
Placer County has 20 ICU beds available and there have been 132 residents who have died from COVID-19.
In California, 28,045 individuals have died from the virus and there are 1,210 ICU beds available statewide.
NEVADA
Washoe County has had 518 deaths from the virus, 78% staffed hospital beds are currently occupied and 52% of all intensive care unit beds are in use with 43 patients.
The Washoe County Health District will be moving into Tier 2, which includes the critical infrastructure workforce. There is no estimate when it will be moving into the other tiers that follow tier 2. Washoe County has received a total of 8,860 doses of vaccine with 2,340 doses being Pfizer and 6,520 doses of Moderna. As of Thursday, a total of 6,634 doses have been administered.
“We hope to vaccinate about 1,200 on Saturday,” said Washoe County Public Information Officer Scott Oxarart.
COVID-19 vaccine distribution to Tier 2 individuals will begin this weekend with educators in Washoe County.
Local pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines to the 75 and older category of Tier 2.
Douglas County has had 20 deaths from the virus and four currently in the ICU. Carson City has had 62 individuals who have succumbed to the virus and nine patients in the ICU. There are a total of 3,339 Nevadans who have died from the virus.
Correction: This article has been updated with new information from El Dorado County that clarified the residences of the deceased.
