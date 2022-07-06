Cowork Tahoe to host meet and greet with Kermit Jones

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California Congressional District 3 voters will have the opportunity to meet with Democrat Candidate Kermit Jones at Cowork Tahoe on Thursday.

Dr. Kermit Jones | Provided

Cowork is hosting a lunch meet and greet with Jones from 12:30-2 p.m, Thursday, July 7.

According to the event invite, “Kermit is a doctor and a veteran. He wants to hear from you how he can best represent the constituents of CD3.”

It goes on to say that his priorities include healthcare accessibility, high speed internet in rural communities, alleviating homelessness, combating climate change, investing in education, taxation of big corporations, citizen led government and he is pro-choice.

The event will be held at Cowork Tahoe at 3079 Harrison Ave.