Cowork Tahoe to host meet and greet with Kermit Jones
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California Congressional District 3 voters will have the opportunity to meet with Democrat Candidate Kermit Jones at Cowork Tahoe on Thursday.
Cowork is hosting a lunch meet and greet with Jones from 12:30-2 p.m, Thursday, July 7.
According to the event invite, “Kermit is a doctor and a veteran. He wants to hear from you how he can best represent the constituents of CD3.”
It goes on to say that his priorities include healthcare accessibility, high speed internet in rural communities, alleviating homelessness, combating climate change, investing in education, taxation of big corporations, citizen led government and he is pro-choice.
The event will be held at Cowork Tahoe at 3079 Harrison Ave.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.