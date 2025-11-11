Coyotes advance to State, finish 5th in NorCal Regional
FRESNO, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Community College men’s cross country team advanced to the 3C2A State Championships following its fifth-place finish in the NorCal Regional Championships on Friday at Woodward Park.
The State Championships will be held on Saturday, November 22 once again at Woodward Park.
The Coyotes tallied 160 points from its top five.
Lake Tahoe CC (4 miles)
13. Jacob Manning 21:24.9
29. Elijah Hilleland 22:05.9
31. Kyle Oltmanns 22:09.5
37. Joel Nord 22:21.1
57. Ben Cook-Appel 23:06.0
92. David Khoury 25:59.6
93. Kenneth Walden 26:13.0
Team Scores
1. American River 59
2. Clovis 62
3. Hartnell 75
4. Butte 121
5. Lake Tahoe 160
6. San Joaquin Delta 197
7. Modesto 211
8. Santa Rosa 212
