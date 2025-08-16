Craft beer, community, and celebration at Tahoe Brewfest & Beer Week 2025

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The largest beer celebration in the Tahoe Basin is back. On Saturday, August 23, 2025, the 8th Annual Tahoe Brewfest will take over Ski Run Blvd with 40 breweries, live entertainment, and local bites from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. When Brewfest concludes, the celebration will keep going with after-parties at South Lake Brewing Company (6–9 p.m.) and the Libation Lodge (6–10 p.m.). This event will also launch the 2nd Annual Tahoe Beer Week, a seven-day celebration of craft beer across South Lake Tahoe running August 23–29.

Tahoe Beer Week, sponsored by Visit Lake Tahoe, is a unique showcase of the region’s craft beer, food, recreation, and community spirit. The week features exclusive beer releases, tastings, outdoor adventures, food pairings, live music, and community gatherings. Highlighting Tahoe’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity, it’s a destination celebration for both locals and visitors.

Official Calendar of Events:

Saturday, August 23 – 8th Annual Tahoe Brewfest – Ski Run Blvd

VIP: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. | General Admission: 1–5 p.m.

Benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe

Sunday, August 24 – Tailgate Party – Beer & Games

South of North Brewing, 932 Stateline Ave Suite B | 4–6 p.m.

Monday, August 25 – Breezy Squeezy Release Party

Cold Water Brewery, 2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd | 2–5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 26 – Beers with Queers – Pride Night

Sidellis Tahoe, 3350 Sandy Way | 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 27 – Rooftop Happy Hour – The Landing, 4104 Lakeshore Blvd | 4–6 p.m.

Free Concert: Blü Egyptian – South Lake Brewing Co, 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd | 6–8 p.m.

Thursday, August 28 – Beats & Brews – Live at Lakeview

Paddle House Brews, 2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd | 6–10 p.m.

Friday, August 29 – Benefit Concert: Beach Brews – Beach Retreat & Lodge, 3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd Local Anthology and Trout Daddies – 7–11 p.m. | Nightclub: Delo in the Mix – Lake Tahoe AleWorX – SL, 31 US-50 #105 – 11 p.m.–2 a.m.VIP and General Admission tickets are available at http://www.tahoebrewfest.com . If you are interested in volunteering at the event, please fill out the form: Sign Up to Volunteer. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. For participation inquiries, email tahoebrewfest@bgclt.org .