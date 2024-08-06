Cram-A-Fire Truck to support Bread & Broth 4 Kids

Wish List: canned soup, canned ravioli, canned spaghetti, chili, small cans of chicken and tuna, beef jerky, mac & cheese(small instant cups), instant oatmeal packets, granola bars, fruit snacks, fruit or applesauce cups, raisins (1 oz), nuts, crackers with cheese or peanut butter. All in single serving packages, please. Or peanut butter (16 oz), jelly both in plastic containers, or 11 oz. boxes of cereal for longer holiday vacations.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – For many years, Bread & Broth 4 Kids has sponsored Cram-A-Cruiser events to supplement the food that is purchased for the B&B 4 Kids weekend food program. For our upcoming event this weekend, a fire department has donated the use of a fire truck to hold all food donations, hoping the community will “cram” the vehicle with nutritious, kid friendly food items.

Bread & Broth’s Cram-A-Fire Truck will be held on Saturday, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the parking lot in front of Grocery Outlet, 2358 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. Food items from the B&B 4 Kids wish list or monetary donations will be accepted.

All donated food and donations will be used to support the B&B 4 Kids’ program. This program provides weekend food bags for children at all K-8 schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District. These bags contain seven single serving, nutritious meals (two breakfasts, two lunches, three dinners) along with fresh fruit, protein bars, and healthy snacks to supplement weekend nutrition. In addition, 90 weekend bags are delivered to five local child care centers or facilities serving low income families.

Please join Bread & Broth on August 10th in their efforts to feed the food insecure children of South Lake Tahoe. For more information, please visit bread and broth.org .