Cram-A-Hearse Event to Support Bread & Broth 4 Kids

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth’s annual Cram-A-Hearse will be held on Saturday, October 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the parking lot in front of Grocery Outlet, 2358 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. Food items from the B&B 4 Kids wish list can be donated and “crammed” into a donated hearse to support the Halloween theme. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Volunteers will be dressed in Halloween costumes, and Halloween treats will be provided for children joining in on the fun.

All donated food and donations will be used to support the B&B 4 Kids’ School Weekend Food program. This program provides weekend food bags for approximately 190 children at all pre-K- 12th grade schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District. The program also supports nearly 90 children attending local childcare centers serving low-income families.

These weekend bags contain 7 single-serving, kid-friendly, nutritious meals (2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, 3 dinners) along with fresh fruit, protein bars, and healthy snacks to supplement weekend nutrition.

Please stop by Grocery Outlet to shop for items on the B&B 4 Kids Wish List and help “cram” a hearse with nutritious food in B&B’s efforts to feed the food-insecure children of South Lake Tahoe.