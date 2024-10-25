Cram-A-Hearse event to support Bread & Broth 4 Kids

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth’s Cram-A-Hearse will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the parking lot in front of Grocery Outlet, 2358 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. Food items from the B&B 4 Kids wish list or monetary donations will be accepted. Volunteers will be dressed in Halloween costumes and Halloween treats will be provided for children joining in on the fun.

All donated food and donations will be used to support the B&B 4 Kids’ program. This program provides weekend food bags for children at all K-8 schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District. These bags contain 7 single serving, nutritious meals (2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, 3 dinners) along with fresh fruit, protein bars, and healthy snacks to supplement weekend nutrition.

These weekend food bags are distributed to 90 children at local childcare facilities serving low-income families and to approximately 185 children at all Lake Tahoe Unified Schools.

Please join Bread & Broth on October 26th to ‘cram” a hearse in their efforts to feed the food insecure children of South Lake Tahoe. For more information, please visit bread and broth.org.

Wish List: canned soup, canned ravioli, canned spaghetti, chili, small cans of chicken and tuna, beef jerky, mac & cheese(small instant cups), instant oatmeal packets, granola bars, fruit snacks, fruit or applesauce cups, raisins (1 oz), nuts, crackers with cheese or peanut butter. All in single serving packages, please. Or peanut butter (16 oz), jelly both in plastic containers, or 11 oz. boxes of cereal for longer holiday vacations.