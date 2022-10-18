Cram-A-Hearse event will support Bread & Broth for Kids

Bread broth cram hearse flyer crop



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For many years, Bread & Broth 4 Kids has sponsored a bi-annual Cram-A-Cruiser event to supplement the food that is purchased for the B&B 4 Kids weekend food program.

This fall, with the event close to Halloween, a community member has donated the use of a hearse to hold all food donations, hoping the community will “cram” the vehicle with nutritious, kid-friendly food items.

Bread & Broth’s Cram-A-Hearse will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the parking lot in front of Grocery Outlet, located at 2358 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

Food items from the B&B 4 Kids wish list or monetary donations will be accepted. Items from the list include: canned soup, canned ravioli, canned spaghetti, chili, small cans of chicken and tuna, beef jerky, mac and cheese (small instant cups), instant oatmeal packets, granola bars, fruit snacks, fruit or applesauce cups, raisins (1 oz), nuts, crackers with cheese or peanut butter. All in single serving packages. Or peanut butter (16 oz), jelly both in plastic containers, or 11 oz. boxes of cereal for longer holiday vacations.

Volunteers will be dressed in Halloween costumes and treats will be provided for children joining in on the fun.

All donated food and donations will be used to support the B&B 4 Kids’ program. This program provides weekend food bags for children at all K-8 schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District. These bags contain seven single serving, nutritious meals (two breakfasts, two lunches, three dinners) along with fresh fruit, protein bars and healthy snacks to supplement weekend nutrition.

For more information, please visit breadandbroth.org .