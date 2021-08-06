Multiple car crash near South Tahoe results in major injuries, highway closure

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two people were rushed to an area hospital Friday morning after a multiple vehicle collision forced closure of a highway leading to South Lake Tahoe.

California State Route 89 was closed near Luther Pass at about 6:15 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol report, and was reopened at about 8:30 a.m.

The CHP said that 56-year old Placerville man, Stevan Fairover, was driving southbound on SR-89 when for unknown reasons he allowed his 2011 Dodge Ram pickup to drift into the oncoming northbound lane, sideswiping a gray Toyota Tundra pickup driven by Tristian Cormier, 43, of Carmichael, Calif.

The report said Fairover continued further into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 2006 Chevy 2500 pickup driven by Christiana Gray, of Wellington, Nev., which caused major injuries to both drivers.

Gray was pinned in her truck and had to be extricated by emergency personnel using specialized equipment.





Both Gray and Fairover were taken to Barton Memorial Hospital.

Cormier escaped with no injuries.

CHP said DUI is not suspected and that the incident is under investigation.