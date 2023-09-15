Crash on Mt. Rose Highway and Country Club Blvd. has one injured adult, multiple agencies respond

NLTFPD assisted in the extraction of the adult male driver.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— Multiple agencies on the North Shore responded to a car crash that occurred on Mount Rose Highway near Country Club Blvd.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15, an automated message was received by dispatch that a driver of a white pick-up truck was involved in a wreck.

The crash required the extraction of an adult male drive from the vehicle with injuries unknown. WCSO, Nevada State Police, and North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to the scene to assist with the extraction of the driver.

Care Flight also responded, and was able to transport the driver to Renown Medical Center for treatment. Drugs and/or alcohol were not contributing factors in the wreck, according to WCSO.

Details are still forthcoming.