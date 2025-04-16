Creating community and brewing beers: Cold Water’s brewmaster speaks on her passion for the craft

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Emily Werman, Cold Water Brewery and Grill’s brewmaster, had what she calls a roundabout way of getting to this point in her career. With a background in biology and a love of beer, she’s netted three medals for her work, made custom brews for Women’s History Month, and will be working her creative (and literal) muscles for their newest offerings in the next few weeks.

Brewmaster Emily Werman shows off her medals for brewing at Cold Water Brewery. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Werman has worked at Cold Water since 2024, but her journey into brewing started in a much warmer climate—Florida, where she was pursuing a master’s degree in marine biology. She’d worked at a few breweries in the past and was finding her science career was out of alignment with what she wanted to do. “I really liked beer already and I was looking to do something more with that interest,” said Werman.

For a while, Werman did home brewing, researching the craft, before ultimately getting the chance to become an assistant, then a head brewer in Colorado. But after her experience there ended, she decided to apply for a new job, hoping to refine her craft in different styles of beer.

She says her work in commercial brewing has given her the opportunity to be more creative and lauded the new owners for letting her do that. “Kevin and Melanie are amazing. They’ve really given me that chance to experiment and see what I can make and there’s really unlimited combinations and fine-tuning that can be done in brewing. I love that blend of art and science.”

Cold Water and Werman both boast three medals—one gold and two bronze—from recent brewing competitions. Their Agua Fria Mexican lager won gold at the El Dorado County Fair, while their saison beer, Farm Snack, got bronze at the fair and at the Best of Craft Beer Awards in Bend, OR.

Werman’s obviously proud of her first medals, but for her, it’s all about the feedback and learning. “You get a lot of great critiques that can help you make little tweaks, like changing fermentation or mashing temperatures. They also help with those bigger changes in thinking about things like, ‘If the judges said it’s too sweet, how much should I enhance the dryness?'”

Emily Werman pours hops into the equipment used for brewing beer. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Inspiration can strike from anywhere for Werman. She especially loves food combinations and other drinks as a source of flavor profiles, citing matcha lattes and hops compositions in the same breath. One of the brewery’s currently available beers, a blueberry basil sour, was one of Werman’s earliest creations, inspired by the botanical flavors of gin cocktails.

The research and experimentation that Werman does speaks to her background in the scientific field, always trying to make a product that she thinks will do well with her customers. “You know, you could spend your whole life learning how to make a lager. I like having a lot of different beers and options we can offer. My philosophy is that anyone who walks through these doors will find something they’ll like.”

Community is a huge part of Werman’s love for the craft, which she says she found a lot of through the Pink Boots Society, an organization helping to make space for women and nonbinary people in brewing.

“Brewing dates back to Mesopotamia and at the time, it was started by women, who they called brewsters or brew-witches. Nowadays, it’s a very male-dominated field,” said Werman. “With Pink Boots, I see how women are creating an amazing space with creativity and community, pushing the field forward and showing that women can do this work.”

Both last year and this year’s Women’s History Month, for the Pink Boots brew, Werman brewed a prickly pear cold IPA. “When I was thinking of what to do, I wanted to make a beer that everyone would enjoy, with these elements of femininity and inclusion. It has a really pink color that surprises people, which comes from the prickly pear purée, and it’s in a style of beer that’s kind of masculine.” She also got the chance to collaborate with other local women at South Lake Brewing and South of North Brewing.

Werman says she loves being open and friendly with her customers, which is a part of cultivating her community. “I mean it’s just cool to be able to see people drinking your beer, something you made,” she said. “It’s important to me to be inclusive, to interact with people, and to be able to tell them something about where their beer comes from and how it’s made.”

Beer brewing takes time—anywhere between two weeks to four months, according to Werman—and she told the Tribune about what a labor of love it is, especially for local businesses. “It really is a craft and a skill, and I think for every beer you drink, you should know there’s a person behind it.”

Cold Water has Werman’s blueberry basil sour, prickly pear cold IPA, Agua Fria Mexican lager, and a new cider available, among other drinks on tap. On the horizon, Werman says she’s excited to start creating new summer beers and collaborating with other brewers in town.

And on the horizon, Cold Water will be offering a special anniversary beer in the coming weeks, marking one year since the new ownership, as well as Werman’s 50th brew.

For more information on Cold Water Brewery and Grill’s hours and location, you can visit their website at tahoecoldwaterbrewery.com .

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.