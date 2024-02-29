Credit card skimmer found at 7/11 on Pioneer Trail

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A credit card skimmer was found at the 7/11 on 923 Pioneer Trail, South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The skimmer was found by a South Lake Tahoe local who was a customer at the time. He removed the device and reported it to the Police Department.

According to Nick Carlquist, Sergeant, SLTPD, the department was given a list of transactions at the location. They have been reaching out to customer to make sure there has been no fraud.

There isn’t a definitive time frame for when the skimmer was placed but SLTPD estimates it could been placed on Monday, Feb. 26 or the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The department also checked surrounding businesses and other 7/11 locations in town to ensure no other skimmers were placed.

Anybody with information or has become a victim of fraud in the past few days should call SLTPD at (530) 542-6100.