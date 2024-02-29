Credit card skimmer found at 7/11 on Pioneer Trail
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A credit card skimmer was found at the 7/11 on 923 Pioneer Trail, South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
The skimmer was found by a South Lake Tahoe local who was a customer at the time. He removed the device and reported it to the Police Department.
According to Nick Carlquist, Sergeant, SLTPD, the department was given a list of transactions at the location. They have been reaching out to customer to make sure there has been no fraud.
There isn’t a definitive time frame for when the skimmer was placed but SLTPD estimates it could been placed on Monday, Feb. 26 or the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 27.
The department also checked surrounding businesses and other 7/11 locations in town to ensure no other skimmers were placed.
Anybody with information or has become a victim of fraud in the past few days should call SLTPD at (530) 542-6100.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.