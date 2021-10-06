Crews closing in on full Caldor containment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As firefighters inch toward full containment of the 221,775-acre Caldor Fire, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday all evacuation orders and warnings in the county have been lifted.

A closure order on much of the Eldorado National Forest around the Caldor burn area remains in place.

Fire officials estimate full containment by Oct. 16.

In the meantime fire personnel continue to work to suppress a small fire, dubbed the Smith Fire, burning between Wrights Lake and Desolation Wilderness.

From Caples Lake north to Scout Peak firefighters are trying to get Caldor under control. Along Schneider Camp Road, which was reinforced as a fire break, fire crews are keeping an eye out for active fire. The area has the longest stretch of unsecured containment line remaining on the Caldor Fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service and California Interagency Incident Management Team 13 operations map.





Firefighters reported seeing some spotting across the fire line over the weekend in the Omo Ranch area and across Highway 88 in between Caples Lake and Silver Lake. Fire crews are patrolling those lines.

U.S. Forest Service and Team 13 data showed containment at 93% on Tuesday.

Lower temperatures and higher humidity forecast through midweek should aid the containment effort, especially if the 35-40 mph wind gusts predicted for ridge lines and upper slopes Tuesday night don’t throw embers over containment lines. There is also a chance of rain Wednesday night.

The Burned Area Emergency Response response team continues to assess watersheds burned in the Caldor Fire. Twenty-two watersheds were impacted from the north and middle forks of the Cosumnes River in the southwest to Caples and Trout creek on the east side of the fire, according to U.S. Forest Service officials. The watersheds are being evaluated for stabilization treatment to reduce post-fire threats to life and property. Post-fire threats include debris flows, landslides, flooding, rockfall and infestations of non-native species.