Crews made gains on Caldor overnight

Caldor Fire information map for September 11.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Crews made big gains on the Caldor Fire on Friday night, putting the fire at 60% containment.

The fire had minimal growth in the west zone but crews are concerned about possible growth opportunities this weekend due to winds.

Crews also completed structure inspections in the west zone. They assessed 3,356 structures.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is beginning the process of removing hazardous and toxic materials from properties, including damaged propane tanks and materials including asbestos.

Crews in the east zone were able to patrol, hold and improve lines throughout the night despite gusty winds which continued overnight.

Today, the active fire area north of Strawberry Creek is a high priority for firefighters.

Additional crews will be working alongside hotshots, dozers, and helicopters to complete

line construction in that area.

Lines in Christmas Valley are holding well which has allowed teams to identify and remove compromised trees that threaten roads or structures. The goal is to expedite repopulation.

PG&E, CalTrans and fire crews are working together to remove hazard trees adjacent to Highway 50 in order to expedite re-opening of this critical access route as soon as possible.