Crews quickly clear downed tree on SR 28 near Sand Harbor
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – All lanes are now open following closures and delays due to a downed tree on State Route 28 near the Sand Harbor entrance.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office credits quick coordinated efforts with clearing the tree and reopening all travel lanes.
Nevada State Police, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, and the Nevada Department of Transportation were on scene working to clear the road.
Agencies advise drivers to continue to use caution during commutes as strong winds are expected today and may cause additional hazards across roads and highways in the region.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.