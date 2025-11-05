Crews quickly clear downed tree on SR 28 near Sand Harbor

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A downed tree is causing traffic delays on State Route 28 near Sand Harbor.

Provided / WCSO

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – All lanes are now open following closures and delays due to a downed tree on State Route 28 near the Sand Harbor entrance.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office credits quick coordinated efforts with clearing the tree and reopening all travel lanes.

Nevada State Police, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, and the Nevada Department of Transportation were on scene working to clear the road.

Agencies advise drivers to continue to use caution during commutes as strong winds are expected today and may cause additional hazards across roads and highways in the region.