1 man killed in South Lake Tahoe shooting; suspect in custody after standoff

One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting and ensuing standoff in South Lake Tahoe Saturday.

It was the second fatal shooting in less than a month.

South Lake Tahoe police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of Julie Lane near the Y at 5:24 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

When they arrived officers found a male adult in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. Officers began life-saving efforts on the man, who was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile law enforcement formed a perimeter around a residence where the suspect was barricaded inside, according to police.

Officers on scene began evacuating nearby homes.

SWAT and a crisis negotiation team were called to the scene.

Ultimatley the suspect, who was not identified, surrendered and was booked into the El Dorado County Jail, police said.

Law enforcement is withholding the name of the victim until next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police, who ask anyone with information related to the killing to call 530-542-6100.

Other agencies that responded to Saturday's shooting include the El Dorado County Sheriff's Department, California State Park rangers and California Highway Patrol.

Saturday's slaying is the second deadly shooting in South Lake Tahoe in the past month.

On June 11, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 3600 block of Spruce Avenue.

Gregory Mitchoff, 62, was found shot and badly injured when police responded to the scene. He was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting was South Lake Tahoe’s first homicide since January 2016, South Lake Tahoe Police Chief Brian Uhler previously told the Tribune.

The suspect fled the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have since identified the likely getaway car as a light colored Pontiac Aztec.