Alpine County searching for missing hiker

Searchers are scouring the peaks around Upper Blue Lake campground in search for a man who went hiking on Saturday and has yet to return.

Alpine County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue are using teams on foot and in the air to look for Brad Dozier.

Search teams from El Dorado County, Calaveras County, Tuolumne County, Amador County, Placer County, Sacramento County, two California Highway Patrol helicopters, a National Guard helicopter and three equestrian teams, two scent tracking canines were all engaged in Tuesday's search, according to Alpine Undersheriff Spencer Case.

He planned to hike in the Carson Pass area and climb one of the peaks.

Family members said his car was located at the Upper Blue Lake campground on Sunday.

Recommended Stories For You

Dozier is described as 5-feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with graying brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, olive pants and dark hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office at 530-694-2231