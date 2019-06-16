Authorities ID victim in fatal crash on US 50 near Round Hill

A fatal wreck closed U.S. 50 for multiple hours Thursday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol

Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the victim in a fatal crash where the other driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

Hugo Parra-Solis, a 37-year-old Carson City resident, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck westbound on U.S. 50 around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. He was towing a utility trailer.

At that time, Jerrad Dominguez was driving a white 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck eastbound on U.S. 50 east of Elks Point Road, according to a preliminary investigation.

Dominguez allowed the vehicle to cross over the center median lines into oncoming traffic, striking Parra-Solis’ vehicle.

Dominguez’s truck came to rest facing northwest and blocking both westbound travel lanes. Parra-Solis’ truck came to rest facing east in the right-hand lane of U.S. 50 eastbound.

The rear bed portion of the Chevrolet pickup separated from the front cab portion.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Dominguez was booked on charges of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia, an open container, reckless driving with substantial bodily harm, driving left of center and being under the influence of a controlled substance and driving with his license suspended or revoked for driving under the influence.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Parra-Solis’ funeral expenses.

Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking additional witnesses. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding it should contact ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us.