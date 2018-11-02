Authorities searching for suspects in Lake Tahoe South Shore storage burglaries
November 2, 2018
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying suspects involved in burglaries at the Stateline Storage Units on Kingsbury Grade.
A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects.
Reporting parties can remain anonymous. Law enforcement urges anyone with information regarding this case to call 775-782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Investigator Kevin Freeman at 775-782-9905. Reference case number 18SO31616.
