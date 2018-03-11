Couple sought in connection with stolen vehicle found at Stateline casino

A stolen vehicle found in Stateline has prompted the search for two people investigators believe may be responsible.

On Feb. 20, the vehicle was recovered at the MontBleu Resort, Casino and Spa.

A man and a woman were seen near the vehicle and possibly drove it there, according to the sheriff’s office.

Douglas County Secret Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Douglas County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 775-782-5126, Douglas County Secret Witness at 782-7463 or Investigator Edward Garren at 775-782-9907.