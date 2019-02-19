UPDATE: Crews find body of missing skier at Heavenly Mountain Resort

Ski patrollers with the help of a search dog found the body of missing skier Brett Herrick at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Herrick, 62, from Seaside, California, was positively identified, according to Undersheriff Paul Howell.

"He was found in the Aries Woods, between the Comet and Dipper runs," Howell said.

"Herrick was located in the wooded area, about 100 feet from the groomed trail. He was immersed in deep snow."

Initial investigation indicates Herrick crashed into very deep powder and could not self-rescue and likely suffocated or died from exposure. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The next of kin has been notified.

Searchers have been looking for Herrick since around 4:30 p.m. Monday, when emergency dispatchers received word he was missing.

Herrick was last seen by his girlfriend on the Comet run at around 11:30 a.m.

The search and rescue team was activated and launched a search and rescue mission. Douglas searchers were assisted by a helicopter from Naval Air Station in Fallon.

The search continued today with assistance from units from Washoe, El Dorado, and Placer counties and from members of Heavenly Resort Ski Patrol, and the Tahoe Nordic Group.

UPDATE: Crews actively searching for skier missing since Monday at Lake Tahoe ski resort

Crews are searching for a skier who was last seen late Monday morning on the Nevada side of Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Brett Herrick, 62, was last seen by his girlfriend at 11:30 a.m. near Comet run, located off the Stagecoach Lodge area, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Paul Howell.

Law enforcement was first notified around 4:30 p.m. Monday and began searching. Crews, aided by Naval Air Station Fallon, were unable to locate Herrick, a resident of Seaside, California, on Monday.

The search is ongoing and additional resources from other law enforcement agencies and search teams — including Washoe, El Dorado, and Placer counties, Heavenly Resort Ski Patrol and the Tahoe Nordic Group — have been called in, according to Howell.

Due to the active search, terrain off of Dipper and Comet is currently closed to the public, according to a condition update tweeted by Heavenly.

Mountain Update: Please be advised that we have an active search and rescue operation underway off of Dipper and Comet. This terrain is closed to the public during the operation. — HeavenlyConditions (@HVconditions) February 19, 2019

The Tribune will update this story as more details become available.