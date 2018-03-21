Death penalty off table in killing at Stateline casino
March 21, 2018
A transient accused of killing a Reno man in a Stateline hotel room won’t face the death penalty.
Jose Rodriguez-Quezada was arraigned in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.
Rodriguez-Quezada entered a not-guilty plea and a 10-day trial was set for Oct. 24 through Nov. 8.
He is accused of stabbing or slashing Reno resident Kevin Leroy Edwards, 56, 30 times, leaving Edwards’ body in a blood-smeared room at the Lake Tahoe Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
District Judge Tod Young said he would appoint a co-counsel to aid defense attorney Matthew Ence.
Prosecutor Ric Casper said his office had been working with federal officials to have Rodriguez-Quezada come back to Douglas to face the charges. Rodriguez-Quezada, a previously deported felon, is in the U.S. illegally.
Recommended Stories For You
Rodriguez-Quezada was arrested Nov. 20 near the ranch operated by the University of Nevada, Reno, on East McCarran Boulevard after police discovered he had a concealed weapon.
The Douglas County grand jury returned an indictment for Edwards’ murder on Jan. 10.
Trending In: Crime & Fire
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe weather: Another winter storm could bring several feet of snow in Sierra high country
- El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office IDs bodies recovered from Fallen Leaf Lake
- Update: No sign of missing Bear Valley skier
- Lake Tahoe snowpack doubles in March — and more on the way
- Couple to get $2.5M after police called abduction by Lake Tahoe lawyer a hoax