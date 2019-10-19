Former Whittell coach enters plea in student sex case

Lindsey Oexle coaches Whittell softball in 2018.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A former Whittell High School coach this week entered a guilty plea to a charge accusing her of having sex with two students.

Lindsey Oexle appeared in Douglas County District Court with her attorney, Thomas E. Viloria.

The former basketball and softball coach admitted to the gross misdemeanor charge in order to avoid two felonies that was part of the plea agreement.

Oexle, 29, is entering the guilty plea without admitting to the felony because she believes the state would have sufficient evidence to convict her of the more serious charges.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine, though prosecutors have agreed not to recommend any jail time.

According to the information, the students were males over the age of 16. Under Nevada law, it is a crime for a teacher to have sex with a pupil.

The incidents were first reported in August 2018. One of the students told investigators the incident occurred during Spring Break in April 2018, and that he’d gone to her home at her invitation because he was seeking advice on a break-up. The teen said he drank alcohol before the encounter.

Oexle was living in Stateline at the time, but was living in Sparks when she was booked on the charges in December 2018.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 26.