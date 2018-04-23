 Firefighters battle Kingsbury mobile home blaze (video) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Firefighters battle Kingsbury mobile home blaze (video)

Provided / Tahoe Douglas Fire

Tahoe Douglas Fire responded to a mobile home fire on Kingsbury Grade Monday morning.

UPDATE:

Tahoe Douglas firefighters are still working to extinguish and clean up a mobile home fire on Kingsbury Grade.

The occupant of the mobile home was not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported, according to a tweet sent out by the fire department around 9:50 a.m. A dog was outside the home, but neighbors broke the fence to rescue her.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.



Video provided by Ron Johnson

ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters battle Kingsbury mobile home blaze

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a mobile home at the Ponderosa Trailer Park on Kingsbury Grade on Monday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 8:50 a.m. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies went door to door telling residents of the danger and suggesting they evacuate.

Tahoe Douglas firefighters say they don’t know if anyone is in the home or has been injured as a result of the fire.

Expect delays on Kingsbury near the entrance to the park from emergency vehicles.