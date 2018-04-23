Firefighters battle Kingsbury mobile home blaze (video)

Tahoe Douglas firefighters are still working to extinguish and clean up a mobile home fire on Kingsbury Grade.

The occupant of the mobile home was not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported, according to a tweet sent out by the fire department around 9:50 a.m. A dog was outside the home, but neighbors broke the fence to rescue her.

Crews are still working to extinguish and clean up the mobile home fire. All losses have been stopped. No injuries have been reported and the occupant was not home at the time of the fire. A dog was outside the home and neighbors broke the fence to rescue her. pic.twitter.com/UDWCkghRFX

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters battle Kingsbury mobile home blaze

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a mobile home at the Ponderosa Trailer Park on Kingsbury Grade on Monday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 8:50 a.m. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies went door to door telling residents of the danger and suggesting they evacuate.

TDFPD crews are responding to a mobile home fire in the Ponderosa Trailer Park area. @DouglasSheriff is also responding. Unknown occupants or injuries at this time. — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) April 23, 2018

Tahoe Douglas firefighters say they don’t know if anyone is in the home or has been injured as a result of the fire.

Expect delays on Kingsbury near the entrance to the park from emergency vehicles.