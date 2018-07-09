UPDATE: Voluntary evacuations conducted on fire north of Genoa (video)

Flames raged between homes located above Jacks Valley Road near James Canyon Road on Monday afternoon.

Reported at about 12:50 p.m., the fire was 5-10 acres within minutes.

Firefighters from across the region responded to the blaze which up a black smoke plume visible from across Carson Valley and Carson City.

A Nevada Division of Forestry helicopter was working on the fire not long after the first report.

Volunteer firefighters were put on alert as resources were drawn from across the Valley.

Recommended Stories For You

Deputies went door to door to alert residents to the danger and to blockade Jacks Valley Road on either side.

West winds were pushing the fire east toward Jacks Valley Road, prompting concerns that the fire might jump the road and threaten Jacks Valley or Montaña.

ORIGINAL POST: Firefighters respond to blaze north of Genoa

East Fork firefighters are responding to a report of a wild fire near Jacks Valley Road and James Canyon Loop north of Genoa.

Firefighters reported being able to see smoke from Minden.

Reports from the scene is that the fire is 3-5 acres in size with moderate rate of spread.

According to the latest report, the fire is burning near Childs Canyon Drive.

Firefighters are immediately setting up structure protection for the homes in the vicinity.

Motorists are advised to avoid Jacks Valley Road as it is closed.