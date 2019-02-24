Four families displaced after Kingsbury Grade fire
February 24, 2019
STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas firefighters responded to a structure fire on Tina Court on Kingsbury Grade at 5 p.m. Friday.
The fire was in the wall of a fourplex and was extinguished by 5:45 p.m., according to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District.
Four families were displaced by the blaze and one person treated for smoke inhalation.
The American Red Cross responded to the fire to help the families.
