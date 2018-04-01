UPDATE: Electrical work under US 50 in Stateline to last into Sunday night (video)

Electrical work under U.S. 50 is estimated to last until 11 p.m. after an explosion early Easter morning.

The blast left a crater in the middle of the highway.

Douglas County authorities, along with the Nevada Highway Patrol and Nevada Department of Transportation have the area cordoned off while utility workers complete repairs.

11 a.m. Update:

Douglas authorities are checking with the Stateline casinos to see if there is any video footage of the blast, which caused a portion of Highway 50 to erupt near the Hard Rock Casino.

Emergency personnel are expected to be handling to the Stateline utility explosion for an undetermined amount of time.

As of 10:45 a.m., a count of Douglas County Search & Rescue personnel was being sought to determine how many people will need to be fed Easter lunch while working.

Highway 50 is still closed through Stateline. NV Energy and Southwest Gas are working on utilities under the highway that are being blamed for the blast.

NV Energy shows five customers are still without power in the casino core.

Most of the Stateline casinos have their own generators.

NV Energy estimates power will be restored at 12:15 p.m. The power went out at 5:11 a.m.

In the Stateline electrical explosion there were two explosions one at 5:07 and one at 5:14 am. Here is CVS camera across the street on the second explosion. pic.twitter.com/rGIPbyswU1 — Douglas Co Sheriff (@DouglasSheriff) April 1, 2018

ORIGINAL POST: Highway 50 in Stateline closed due to utility explosion

U.S. 50 through Stateline is closed after an explosion in a power conduit knocked out electricity.

Tahoe Douglas firefighters, NV Energy and Southwest Gas utility workers are at the scene.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday. There are no reports of injuries as a result of the blast.

Nearly 400 NV Customers are without power as a result of the incident.

Nevada Department of Transportation, Douglas County Sheriff's deputies, and Douglas County Sheriff's Search & Rescue responded to the incident.

Estimated restoration of power is noon today, according to http://www.nvenergy.com.

This event is not over. NV Energy is trying to isolate the problem that created the original electrical explosion. Avoid the area. https://t.co/7UYp6hTiXR — Douglas Co Sheriff (@DouglasSheriff) April 1, 2018









Due to an electrical explosion on Hwy 50 at Hard Rock Casino, Hwy 50 is closed between Lake Parkway and Stateline Ave until further notice. No injuries reported. Search and Rescue responding to assist with traffic control. DCSO, NHP, Tahoe Douglas Fire & NV Energy on scene. pic.twitter.com/wBUGHYEoXZ — Douglas Co Sheriff (@DouglasSheriff) April 1, 2018