Incline Village man accused of child abuse turns self in, vows to fight ‘false allegation’

An Incline Village man charged with child abuse has turned himself while maintaining his innocence.

Nicholas Lightfoot, 39, turned himself in to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Friday after learning that a warrant had been issued for his arrest, according to his attorney Theresa Ristenpart. He has since been released and is home with his family.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Lightfoot turned himself in. He is not listed as a current inmate in custody.

Update: Nicholas Lightfoot turned himself into the Washoe County Detention Facility a short while ago. — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) October 20, 2018

In a press release, Ristenpart repeated her criticism of how the sheriff’s office has handled the case.

“We continue to be astounded by WCSO actions, or lack thereof, in this investigation,” Ristenpart said. “Mr. Lightfoot has cooperated and been available to WCSO this entire time. We provided names and contact information for at least seven direct eyewitnesses all of whom were at this celebration and directly dispute the allegation.”

Ristenpart also noted the gap of time between when the sheriff’s office first put out a call asking for the public’s help locating Lightfoot and when charges were filed.

In May the sheriff’s office said it was asking for the public’s help locating Lightfoot on suspicion of child abuse and domestic violence. A spokesperson told the Tribune at the time that law enforcement had “probable cause.”

On Friday a warrant was issued for Lightfoot’s arrest on one charge of felony child abuse and one charge of misdemeanor domestic battery, according to the sheriff's office.

“Not once has WCSO even attempted to contact or question these eyewitnesses,” Ristenpart said. “WCSO waited six months before getting a warrant and never reached out to Mr. Lightfoot or his counsel.”