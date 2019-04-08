Lake Tahoe drug ring member gets 6 years for selling heroin

A South Lake Tahoe woman received up to six years in prison after she admitted to trafficking in heroin.

Shantell Mae Marullo, 41, was sentenced on March 26 to consecutive 1-3-year terms in prison in connection with two 2018 sales.

She pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking and sales of a controlled substance.

District Judge Tod Young gave her until Thursday, April 4, to surrender to begin her sentence.

He warned her that if she didn't turn up, it was unlikely she would get out after just the two years.

Marullo was one of eight people arrested in a Lake Tahoe-based drug ring.

She admitted to selling heroin on March 12 and again on June 6, 2018.

"In a way I'm grateful this happened," she told Young before her sentencing, saying it gave her an opportunity to be sober for the first time in 20 years.

Attorney Maria Pence said Marullo took prescribed opioids after a back injury for 15 years before her insurance changed. Then she started using heroin, which led to her selling the drug to support her habit.