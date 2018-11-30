Law enforcement searching for suspect in Stateline vehicle theft

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle from a Stateline parking garage.

A South Lake Tahoe resident’s vehicle, a Lincoln MKX, was reported stolen from the parking garage at Harveys Lake Tahoe on Oct. 24.

It was recovered four days later across the state line in South Lake Tahoe, according to Douglas County Sgt. Ron Elges.

It’s unknown if the suspect in the photo, who appears to be a female, was the only person involved in the crime, Elges said. The victim does not know the suspect in the photograph.

Anyone who may have information regarding the identity of the subject in the photo should contact investigator Scott Battcher at 775-782-9905. Reference case number 18SO34748