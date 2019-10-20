Man arrested after altercation in Round Hill

A Carson City man was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Oct. 10, after an altercation at a home in the Round Hill community of Lake Tahoe.

Stephen K. Milaeger, 35, was booked on charges of burglary, battery, preventing someone from reporting a crime, false imprisonment and trespassing.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 8:45 a.m. on a report that Milaeger was trying to break into a home.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had Milaeger restrained at the bottom of the stairs.

According to the report, the man said he was warned that Milaeger was in town and he was locking doors and windows when he turned up.

Milaeger allegedly broke a window to get in and forced his way in while the other man was trying to call authorities.

Milaeger allegedly took the house phone and the man’s cell phone away from him.

Milaeger allegedly had the man in a wrestling lock while he punched him in the face, struggling for 20-30 minutes before the victim got the upper hand.

Milaeger will face proceedings in Tahoe Township Justice Court.