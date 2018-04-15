Man convicted for selling fraudulent ski passes arrested on probation vilation
April 15, 2018
A man who was convicted of selling fraudulent ski passes was arrested on a probation violation in Minden on Wednesday.
Tim E. Jacobsen, Jr., 23, was no longer in custody on Friday morning.
Jacobsen was sentenced in August 2017 to a suspended 18-60 month sentence for embezzlement. He was originally arrested in 2016 after Heavenly Mountain and Northstar California ski resorts reported that 971 ski passes had been taken between January and March 2016.
Jacobsen had been taking the ski passes from the tops of the lifts, where he worked as an operator to sell on Craigslist.com.
Heavenly Resort ski pass thieves admit embezzlement
The prosecutor said at one point there were a total of 12 fake accounts to sell the tickets.
