Man involved in Lake Tahoe drug ring gets 2-6 years for heroin sales

A former Gardnerville man, who was arrested multiple times on drug charges early last year, received 2-6 years in prison earlier this month.

Adam J. Guenther, 28, received consecutive 1-3-year sentences after he admitted one count of trafficking and another of sales of a controlled substance.

Guenther was arrested in Jackson County, Oregon, after he fled Douglas County.

Attorney Kris Brown said the felony charges were the result of a drug sale that occurred before Guenther was caught with heroin twice in March 2018. He intended to seek diversion at his June 2018 sentencing. However, he took off to Oregon, where he ended up admitting to four counts of felony theft, he told Judge Tom Gregory.

Guenther was one of eight people reportedly involved in a drug ring operating out of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza argued that Guenther sold heroin on three occasions. He was not eligible for probation.

Guenther was given credit for 202 days time served.

He was ordered to return to court to arrange to make payments on $1,093 in extradition costs and $1,400 in buy money.