Man involved in Lake Tahoe drug ring admits to heroin sales
February 16, 2019
STATELINE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe man admitted earlier this month he sold heroin in Gardnerville last year.
Shawn G. Stenzel, 28, entered a guilty plea to one count of trafficking in a controlled substance, which carries a 1-6-year maximum prison sentence.
Under an agreement with prosecutors, two cases will be combined and they will recommend a 12- to 30-month sentence.
Stenzel was one of eight people arrested in November as part of a drug sales ring based out of Lake Tahoe.
He is free on bail pending his April 9 sentencing.
Of the eight suspects named in November, six have appeared in district court.
