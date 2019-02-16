Man involved in Lake Tahoe drug ring admits to heroin sales

STATELINE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe man admitted earlier this month he sold heroin in Gardnerville last year.

Shawn G. Stenzel, 28, entered a guilty plea to one count of trafficking in a controlled substance, which carries a 1-6-year maximum prison sentence.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, two cases will be combined and they will recommend a 12- to 30-month sentence.

Stenzel was one of eight people arrested in November as part of a drug sales ring based out of Lake Tahoe.

He is free on bail pending his April 9 sentencing.

Of the eight suspects named in November, six have appeared in district court.