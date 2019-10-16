Man receives life sentence for grisly Stateline hotel stabbing

Jose Rodriquez-Quezada

A man convicted by a jury of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Reno resident Kevin Edwards at a Stateline hotel received a life sentence on Friday.

District Judge Tod Young gave Jose Rodriquez-Quezada, 45, also handed out another 8-20 years for using a deadly weapon, which must be served consecutively.

If Rodriquez-Quezada is ever released on parole, he will be deported as an illegal alien.

It has been two years since Edwards checked into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Stateline on Oct. 1, 2017.

Security video showed Edwards, 56, meeting Rodriquez-Quezada just after midnight on Oct. 3.

A housekeeper found Edwards’ body sitting in a chair later that afternoon. He had been stabbed or slashed at least 30 times, with many of the wounds fatal.

Edwards’ BMW sedan was gone, along with most signs Rodriquez-Quezada had been there, including fingerprints and any of the drugs coroners found in Edwards system.

Rodriquez-Quezada was the subject of a nearly two-month manhunt before he was arrested by University of Nevada Reno, police just before Thanksgiving 2017.

He has been in custody ever since. He was indicted by the Douglas County Grand Jury in January 2018.

More than two weeks had been set aside for the trial, where Prosecutor Ric Casper expected to have to prove Rodriquez-Quezada was at the scene.

However, Reno defense attorney Theresa Ristenpart argued that Rodriquez-Quezada stabbed Edwards in self defense, something jurors didn’t buy.

However, they did agree that the murder wasn’t pre-meditated. Rodriquez-Quezada, who used an interpreter through the proceedings, didn’t testify in his own defense.